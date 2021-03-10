Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City are back in training to prepare for the relaunch of their title defence

The Scottish Women's Premier League 1 will restart on 4 April, with clubs "committed" to a full 21-game season.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon last week gave the green light for the women's top flight, and men's Leagues 1 and 2 and Scottish Cup, to resume if players are tested weekly for Covid-19.

All levels of Scottish football, bar the men's top two tiers, were suspended in January amid a rise in Covid cases.

The SWPL 1 season is now scheduled to end on 6 June.

All eight clubs will have resumed training this week as they prepare to continue a league campaign in which seven rounds of matches have been played, with a revised fixture list to be announced on Friday.

The SWPL 2's shutdown remains in place.

Vivienne MacLaren, chair of Scottish Women's Football, said: "We are delighted for all involved and those who support the game that there is an imminent return for SWPL 1 football.

"I would like to thank all the SWPL 1 clubs and our partners for their support. Our priority now is seeking a return for the whole of the girls' and women's game as soon as safely possible."