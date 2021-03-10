Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rangers swept to a 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp in the previous round

Europa League last-16 1st leg: Slavia Prague v Rangers Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Thursday, 11 March Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers are "back in the routine" and fully focused on Europa League progress after their weekend title celebrations, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard and his squad savoured the club's first top-flight crown in 10 years which was clinched by Celtic's draw at Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers visit Leicester City's Europa League conquerors Slavia Prague on Thursday in the last-16 first leg.

"It has just been an incredible few days," said Gerrard.

"Obviously the size of the achievement and the emotions that came with that, the players deserved to celebrate.

"We have worked ever so hard during this journey and sacrificed a lot. We also as a group have had some criticism along the way and have been down at times as well.

"So when you finally get it over the line the feeling is difficult to describe. But now we are back in the routine.

"I spoke to the players yesterday at length and we had a session where we got the legs moving again. They have had the chance to get some rest and it is actually a good thing that we are going away now. We can manage all the food and the hydration levels and get them ready to fire."

A video on social media showed Gerrard doing a 'Klinsmann dive' across the Ibrox dressing room while his players showered him with beer after a 3-0 win over St Mirren put Rangers within touching distance of the title.

"I was goaded into that by the players," said Gerrard. "I've goaded them and demanded so much from them for a long time, the least I could do is get lost in the moment.

"It's nothing a little bit of Sudocrem hasn't sorted out and I'm ready for the next challenge."

Having been eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 last season, making it past the current Czech league leaders would be Rangers' best European run since losing the 2008 Uefa Cup final to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Glasgow club remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season, winning seven of their nine matches.

"I think the weekend gave us that feel for success and that hunger feeling," Gerrard added. "The players want to go and build on what we've achieved."