Bruno Lopes succeeded Stuart Gelling as Druids boss

Cymru Premier side Cefn Druids have sacked first team head coach Bruno Lopes after six months in the role.

The Portuguese boss arrived at the Rock in September 2020 on a two-year deal, having previously been under-23s boss and interim head coach for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Portimonense.

Cefn Druids are bottom of the Cymru Premier with only three wins this term.

Head of coaching Jayson Starkey will take temporary charge of the club, who will advertise for a new head coach.