Hege Riise won Olympic gold as a player with Norway in 2000

Hege Riise says she is "enormously proud" to be named as head coach of Team GB's women's football team at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Riise will combine the job with her current role as interim England boss.

The Norwegian will be assisted by Rhian Wilkinson, who works in a support role with the Lionesses, with another coach yet to be announced.

"I know first-hand as a former player just how huge the Olympics are as a tournament," said Riise.

"I am enormously proud to have this opportunity to lead the GB squad into the Games. We will go there to give everything we have to be successful and I hope we can also use the power of the Games to help women's football continue to grow in popularity."

Former Lionesses boss Phil Neville was set to coach Team GB this summer, but joined Inter Miami in January.

Riise is leading the England side on a temporary basis before Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over permanently in September.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said: "We could not have been more impressed with the impact that Hege and Rhian have had in such a short space of time with England Women, particularly during our recent international camp at St. George's Park.

"I am in no doubt that their Olympic experience and management expertise will provide the squad with the best possible opportunity to succeed at the Tokyo Games."

The Lionesses thrashed Northern Ireland 6-0 at St George's Park in her first game in charge last month.

Riise, 51, won Olympic gold as a player with Norway in 2000 and was also assistant coach for the USA team which won gold in London 2012.

The draws for the men's and women's Olympic tournaments will be held on 21 April.