Jimmy Shan left West Brom in 2019 after 13 years as a coach at the Hawthorns

Solihull Moors have sacked manager Jimmy Shan after a run of just one win in 10 National League matches.

The former West Brom coach, 42, took charge at Damson Park in February 2020 and guided the club to ninth place in the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

But Tuesday's 5-0 defeat by Stockport left the Moors 17th in the table.

"After an up and down start to the season, recent results have not been at the level the club expects," said a club statement. external-link

Shan's assist Richard Beale has also left Solihull.

"They have undoubtedly been hampered by the exceptional level of injuries to key players and fixtures being affected due to the pandemic and we have made this change reluctantly and with sadness," the club said.