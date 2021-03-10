Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Fabianski has helped West Ham challenge for a top-four place this season

West Ham United keeper Lukasz Fabianski has extended his contract with the club until June 2022.

The Poland player, 35, joined the Hammers in June 2018 from Swansea City in a £7m deal after they were relegated from the Premier League.

He has kept 22 clean sheets in 90 appearances for West Ham.

"I'm really pleased and looking to continue working hard and putting in good performances for the club," he said.