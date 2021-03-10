Champions League: Steve Parish says reformed 36-team tournament would be 'devastating' for English football

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments81

Bayern Munich lifting the Champions League trophy
Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain to win the Champions League in 2020

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the proposed Champions League reforms would have "a devastating effect" on English football.

Uefa's proposal would see 100 more matches and four extra dates created for European fixtures before Christmas.

Parish has voiced his disapproval over the plans, which will inevitably threaten the status of the EFL Cup.

"It feels like we're expected to accept these proposals because they are not as bad as they could have been," he said.

"This would have a devastating effect on domestic competitions in England. The League Cup is the largest financial contributor to the Football League and this will either be the end of that cup in its entirety or reduce it to a youth competition.

"For clubs like us, it's very difficult to understand where you have a voice in these conversations. We feel very remote from the decision-making."

Parish was speaking at the European Leagues meeting that was held on Wednesday morning. Despite invites being sent to all Europe's major clubs, none of them took the opportunity to speak.

English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry, who also spoke at the meeting, said the loss of the EFL Cup would strip away a third of his organisation's revenue and present "a very real threat" to the existence of some clubs.

Earlier this week, European Club Association (ECA) chairman Andrea Agnelli said he expects agreement over a 36-team competition to be reached within a fortnight.

Instead of eight groups of four playing six games each as is currently the case, all teams would play 10 matches against opponents of varying strengths and decided on each club's Uefa ranking, with those results then forming one overall table.

Discussions are continuing over the precise structure of the competition, particularly the allocation of the four additional places.

The proposals are expected to put an end to discussion over a European Super League, but issues still remain.

Although they accept there is merit in the system, the European Leagues will continue to argue against the exclusivity of Uefa dates and also the plan to allocate two of the additional four places from the current 32-team group stage on the basis of historical co-efficient instead of where they finish in the league table.

In a scenario discussed today, of the three English clubs currently qualifying for European competition, West Ham or Everton would miss out on the additional Champions League place to Tottenham, due to their superior historical co-efficient, even though they are below them in the Premier League table.

"Sporting merit should be the guiding principle and we should not qualify teams on co-efficient," said European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsen.

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 18:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Carefree, today at 18:15

    Right gents - how can we fleece some more money?

    I know

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 18:15

    Money talks...

    The people at the top don't care about the clubs or players.

    Just how much revenue and cash they can get.

  • Comment posted by Johnap, today at 18:15

    These "successful" clubs are backed by massive funds. They seem to forget that some of them have been in the League One and League Two before they were saved. Chelsea would have gone if the Russian had not come in - a mediocre club at best. Man U were in the 2nd Division in the 70s less than 10 years after winning the European Cup.

  • Comment posted by Sandman106, today at 18:15

    It's the European super League in all but name.its been coming. Why can't the clubs benefitting from this compensate the smaller clubs for the loss of the efl cup.

  • Comment posted by lambyboy, today at 18:14

    Awful . There will be more meaningless games . Football is gradually over cooking itself .

  • Comment posted by NavSat, today at 18:13

    Crystal Palace aren't poor. They are just less rich. I am not supporting the change just observing that only the lower league clubs are the ones who really suffer in the pyramid but then again they would probably behave the same as they go up.

  • Comment posted by Chrispickworth, today at 18:13

    Reduce the premier league to sixteen teams.
    We get a better quality at the top of our league and problem solved.

  • Comment posted by bobby smith, today at 18:12

    Hopefully it happens so a smaller club could win the league

  • Comment posted by Jumparound, today at 18:12

    Playing games against teams from other countries use to feel special. Now it's just another game, which is about to be devalued further.

  • Comment posted by UncB, today at 18:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 18:12

    Unsurprising these proposals were put forward by the chairman of a club that last night got dumped out of the CL (Juventus).

  • Comment posted by DanDTP, today at 18:11

    Money, money, money

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 18:11

    All teams playing 10 matches? Surely this will lead to loads of dead rubber games if a team has already gone with 3 left to play.

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 18:10

    The saddest thing about it all is that fans love their football and will continue to watch which makes their nonsense worthwhile.

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 18:10

    Just opening the doors to more dross teams.....there's enough in it already.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 18:12

      You replied:
      Binning the English sides would be a start.

  • Comment posted by bobby smith, today at 18:10

    I’m a Man U fan I can understand why Steve says it’s devastating but palace won’t be in champions league so doesn’t affect then but for teams like Man City Man U Leicester Liverpool it would be hard

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 18:09

    Entry to champions league should be on merit not historical performances. They is just diluting the competition to help out top clubs.
    Its pure and simple GREED.

    • Reply posted by thwobble, today at 18:13

      thwobble replied:
      Nailed it...

  • Comment posted by Saint Delia, today at 18:09

    Mike Mouse competition where the richest clubs make sure no one can knock them off their perch. Not sport.

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 18:08

    Laughable decision making. They really do take the fans for complete idiots.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport