Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Giovani lo Celso has not featured for Spurs since their Premier League defeat by Leicester on 20 December

Tottenham will be without Giovani lo Celso when they host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

The Argentine midfielder was closing in on a return from a hamstring injury but misses out with a back problem.

Dinamo are likely to be without right-back Sadegh Moharrami, who has been injured since January.

However, midfielder Bartol Franjic returns from suspension and is in contention to start.

Aside from Lo Celso, Joe Rodon is Tottenham's only absentee with the defender not registered for the competition.

Manager Jose Mourinho has indicated he will make several changes to his starting XI as Spurs seek their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions.

"Am I going to repeat the same team that played against Crystal Palace? No, I'm going to make a few changes," Mourinho said.

"But the team is working very well, everybody is training hard, everybody is pushing to play, so for me it doesn't matter who is playing as our team is going to be strong."

Having delivered four goals and an assist in his last three outings, Mourinho did not confirm whether that would include the rejuvenated Gareth Bale, saying he wants to manage the Wales forward's minutes.

"I want the momentum to keep going but we have to manage him," Mourinho said.

"The communication is very good, I believe he trusts me. I trust his experience and judgement and his knowledge of his body.

"He's playing well, of course I'd like him to be on the pitch for 90 minutes of every match but it's not possible."

Spurs play the Croatian side at home on Thursday after the legs were reversed to ensure they do not play in London on the same night as Arsenal, who travel to Greece to play Olympiakos.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says that has provided Tottenham with an advantage before this Sunday's north London derby, but Mourinho was critical of that suggestion and pointed to the week before the reverse fixture in December.

"On 6 December we played against Arsenal in our stadium," Mourinho added.

"On 3 December Arsenal played at home against Rapid Vienna. At the same time we were playing in the ice in Linz against LASK Linz. We landed in London at 03:00 GMT. Was that an advantage to Arsenal?"

MATCH FACTS