Marcus Rashford has seven goals in eight appearances in European competitions this season

Manchester United are expected to be without Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani for Thursday's Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against AC Milan.

Rashford was substituted during the 2-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday after injuring an ankle.

Fellow forward Cavani, meanwhile, missed the derby having only recently returned from a muscle injury.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will play again, with David de Gea absent after the birth of his first child.

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not face his former club because of a thigh problem, and the veteran Swede is one of a number of key injury absentees.

The Italian side have also travelled without without Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic and Mario Mandzukic.

Diogo Dalot, who is on loan from United, is able to play against his parent club.

'We want to go as far as we can'

With United 11 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, their best chances of winning silverware this season look to be in the Europa League and FA Cup.

"When you play for this club you are expected to win trophies and not just matches," said captain Harry Maguire.

"We're in three competitions and we want to go as far as we can in them all."