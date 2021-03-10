Europa League last-16 1st leg: Slavia Prague v Rangers Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Thursday, 11 March Time : 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers' next European opponents, Slavia Prague, have a long and storied past, with a former Celtic player at the very heart of it.

Just after the turn of the 20th century, Johnny Madden was appointed as the club's first manager and stayed at the helm for the next 25 years.

Known as the 'father of Czech football', he is still revered by followers of Slavia - and beyond - such was the extent of his influence.

When Rangers enter the Eden Arena, or Sinobo Stadium as it is now known, one of the empty stands will be the Johnny Madden Stand, named in his honour before a friendly with Celtic a few years back.

But, in the here and now - and in pursuit of a third consecutive league title - Slavia are a force to be reckoned with. They are 11 points clear of city rivals Sparta, who dished out two 4-1 beatings to Celtic this season.

Head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky has assembled a side that, like Rangers, have won acclaim for their collective strength. Sure, they have some impressive individuals, but it is the team unit that draws most praise.

And that praise has been dished out generously as they have responded positively to their Champions League qualifying exit to the Danes of Midtjylland early in the season. Europa League victories over Bayer Leverkusen, Hapoel Beer Sheva and Nice (twice) followed before they saw off an off-colour Leicester City to arrive at this meeting with the new Scottish champions.

Again, like Rangers, they are unbeaten in the league and imperious at home, winning 14 of their 17 games and drawing the other three this season.

This has the look of the sternest test yet for Steven Gerrard's men.

Slavia Prague were 2-0 winners away to Leicester City in the round of 32

Players to watch

Abdallah Sima

Someone in the Slavia scouting team should be getting a large bonus after Abdallah Sima was plucked from obscurity with Taborsko in the Czech third tier to become one of Europe's hottest properties this season. The 19-year-old Senegalese forward - with 15 goals in 24 games, including the killer second at the King Power to knock out Leicester - is reported to be on the radar of West Ham United, Everton and Arsenal.

Jan Kuchta

Jan Kuchta, 24, is Slavia's other main goal threat, with just two fewer than Sima. Also signed in the summer, this time from Slovan Liberec, he's notched nine in his last nine league games and will have to be closely watched by the Rangers rearguard.

Lukas Provod

A man who provides goals (five) and assists (10), Lukas Provod can play in central midfield or on either flank. The 24-year-old is one of four players likely to start against Rangers who featured for the Czech Republic in their 1-0 defeat by Scotland at Hampden last year. He got the ball rolling against Leicester and will be on the lookout for more on Thursday evening.