Liam Shaw will move to Glasgow when his Hillsborough contract expires

Celtic have confirmed the pre-contract signing of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate in defence, will join the Scottish Premiership side on 1 July.

Shaw has scored once in 18 appearances for the English Championship outfit this season.

"Until the last kick of the ball of the final game of the season, I will continue to give my all for Sheffield Wednesday," he said.

Via social media, the teenager continued: "I based my decision purely on the football aspects. By joining Celtic next season I will fight for a place in a team challenging for titles, trophies and to play in Europe, which is something I have always dreamed of.

"I am determined to play at the highest level I can possibly achieve. I thank Celtic for this opportunity which is impossible for me to turn down."

Neil Lennon, who recently stood down as Celtic boss, revealed the deal last month, describing Shaw as "one for the future".

Just a few hours before Celtic's confirmation, Wednesday released a statement external-link which claimed they were "investigating this matter" and also said the Glasgow club had gone quiet on a proposed coordinated release.

The statement went on: "It was not our intention to place this development into the public domain out of respect to all parties concerned."