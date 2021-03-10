Last updated on .From the section Morton

MacPherson has been manager and technical director at St Mirren - Morton's Renfrewshire rivals

Gus MacPherson has taken over as the manager of Morton until the end of the season.

The Greenock side, sitting sixth in the Scottish Championship, say the former St Mirren boss will provide "crucial experience".

The 52-year-old, who has also managed Queen of the South and Queen's Park, replaces Anton McElhone.

Following the resignation of David Hopkin in December, McElhone stepped up from his assistant's role.

Morton have won three of their 13 matches since Hopkin's departure, drawing six.

The club say McElhone will remain but Andy Millen has been recruited to assist MacPherson.

A long servant at Kilmarnock as a player, MacPherson left Queen's Park in September 2018 to return to St Mirren as technical director, leaving the position in August last year.

The statement announcing the news said the Cappielow board "felt that experience would be crucial in the remaining eight games as we battle to maintain our Championship status".

A mere eight points cover the teams from second to ninth in the table, with Hearts way out in front and Alloa Athletic adrift at the bottom.