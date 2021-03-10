Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Tyler Roberts joined Leeds from West Brom on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018

Forward Tyler Roberts says good performances for Leeds United will aid his bid to secure a place in Wales' Euro 2020 squad.

Roberts has started in Leeds' last four Premier League games and says he is "learning with every opportunity."

The 22-year-old has 11 caps since his debut in 2018 and featured in two of Wales' three games last November.

"I started a few games now and that's only going to help me," Roberts told BBC Radio Leeds.

"But I'm more about focusing with my time at Leeds and trying to get more goals and more assists or impacting games and that that's the only thing that's going to really push me into that Euro squad."

Wales will feature in their second successive European Championship this summer, with the tournament delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

Before then Wales begin their World Cup qualifying away to Belgium on 24 March.

With Robert Page in charge due to the absence of Ryan Giggs, they host Mexico in a friendly on 27 March, before Czech Republic visit Cardiff on 30 March.

"Hopefully I can be involved in the squad again," Roberts added.

"Obviously I've played a few minutes last time, but I'm just trying to go away with them and kind of make sure I'm involved in the Euros in the summer as well."

Roberts says playing in the Premier League on a regular basis will help his bid to be involved with the squad in the summer.

"There's not many players playing Premier League, but we've got a very young squad, I think, mostly 23 to 24 year olds that are definitely Premier League quality," Roberts said.

"So it is definitely a big team for the future I believe."