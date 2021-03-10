Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Luis Suarez penalty sends Atletico six points clear

Atletico Madrid extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to six points as Diego Simeone's side came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao.

Luis Suarez's penalty, his 18th league goal of the season, sealed the victory after the Uruguayan had been fouled by Unai Nunez shortly after half-time.

Iker Muniain gave Bilbao the lead when he slotted in Inaki Williams' cut-back.

Marcos Llorente restored parity for Atletico in first-half injury-time, when he headed in Thomas Lemar's cross.

Atletico, held to a 1-1 draw with city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, are now six clear of Barcelona and eight ahead of defending champions Real with 12 games remaining.

Simeone's side are away to Getafe on Saturday, before travelling to face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Wednesday. They trail the Premier League side 1-0.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 18FelipeBooked at 43mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forKondogbiaat 88'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 11LemarSubstituted forSaúlat 67'minutes
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 67'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forTorreiraat 72'minutes
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 18De MarcosBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCapaat 80'minutes
  • 3Núñez
  • 5Álvarez
  • 17Berchiche
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 8LópezSubstituted forVencedorat 73'minutes
  • 6VesgaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 59'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forMorcilloat 80'minutes
  • 9Williams
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forVillalibreat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 7Gómez
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Sancet
  • 19Zarraga
  • 20Villalibre
  • 21Capa
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 26Vicente
  • 27Vencedor
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Athletic Club 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Athletic Club 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club).

  4. Post update

    Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).

  7. Booking

    Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Ander Capa (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Marcos Llorente.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club).

  15. Post update

    Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Jon Morcillo replaces Iker Muniain.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Óscar De Marcos.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Dani García.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid26195250183262
2Barcelona26175457223556
3Real Madrid26166444212354
4Sevilla25153735201548
5Real Sociedad26129543212245
6Real Betis26133103640-442
7Villarreal2681353429537
8Ath Bilbao2696113731633
9Celta Vigo268993440-633
10Granada2696113244-1233
11Levante2671183535032
12Valencia2679103236-430
13Osasuna2677122335-1228
14Cádiz2677122241-1928
15Getafe2676132132-1127
16Real Valladolid26510112537-1225
17Elche2559112337-1424
18Eibar26410122029-922
19Alavés2657142242-2022
20Huesca26311122540-1520
View full Spanish La Liga table

