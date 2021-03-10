Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Athletic Club 1.
Atletico Madrid extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to six points as Diego Simeone's side came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao.
Luis Suarez's penalty, his 18th league goal of the season, sealed the victory after the Uruguayan had been fouled by Unai Nunez shortly after half-time.
Iker Muniain gave Bilbao the lead when he slotted in Inaki Williams' cut-back.
Marcos Llorente restored parity for Atletico in first-half injury-time, when he headed in Thomas Lemar's cross.
Atletico, held to a 1-1 draw with city rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, are now six clear of Barcelona and eight ahead of defending champions Real with 12 games remaining.
Simeone's side are away to Getafe on Saturday, before travelling to face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Wednesday. They trail the Premier League side 1-0.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 18FelipeBooked at 43mins
- 22Hermoso
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forKondogbiaat 88'minutes
- 6Koke
- 11LemarSubstituted forSaúlat 67'minutes
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 67'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forTorreiraat 72'minutes
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 18De MarcosBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCapaat 80'minutes
- 3Núñez
- 5Álvarez
- 17Berchiche
- 12Berenguer Remiro
- 8LópezSubstituted forVencedorat 73'minutes
- 6VesgaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 59'minutes
- 10MuniainSubstituted forMorcilloat 80'minutes
- 9Williams
- 22GarcíaSubstituted forVillalibreat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Morcillo
- 7Gómez
- 13Ezkieta
- 14García Carrillo
- 15Lekue
- 16Sancet
- 19Zarraga
- 20Villalibre
- 21Capa
- 24Balenziaga
- 26Vicente
- 27Vencedor
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Athletic Club 1.
Post update
Foul by Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club).
Post update
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).
Booking
Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ander Capa (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt saved. Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Foul by Jon Morcillo (Athletic Club).
Post update
Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Jon Morcillo replaces Iker Muniain.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Óscar De Marcos.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Dani García.