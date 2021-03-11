Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Yannick Bolasie was abused on social media and the matter has now been reported to the police

Middlesbrough and Everton have condemned "vile and unacceptable" racist online abuse of winger Yannick Bolasie and reiterated a "zero tolerance" approach to discrimination.

Bolasie, 31, posted details of a racist social media message he received and called abusers "keyboard warriors".

Both clubs have offered support to the Toffees player, on loan at Boro, who said the issue was of "great concern".

The messages have been passed on to the authorities by the player and clubs.

"We will not tolerate abuse of any form," Boro's statement said. external-link

"The racial abuse directed to Yannick Bolasie on social media yesterday is vile and unacceptable, and demonstrates exactly why more has to be done to identify the perpetrators of such comments and to bring them to justice."

Everton, who loaned the DR Congo international to Championship side Boro in January, added: "Everton has a zero-tolerance approach to any kind of racism or discrimination. There is no room for racism in football or society.

"By working together, we can fight discrimination wherever it exists. Everybody has a part to play and social media abuse should never go unreported.

"We also urge social media platforms to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour. Through challenging it and reporting it, we can all play a part in changing it."

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Arsenal's Willian and Chelsea's Reece James are among a host of players to have been subjected to online abuse recently, prompting English soccer bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem.