League of Ireland bosses have told clubs that they will have to bring in under-19s to their squads if they lose players for Covid-19 reasons

League of Ireland bosses have said that there will be no Covid-19 postponements in the new season with clubs instead having to concede games if they are unable to fulfil fixtures.

League director Mark Scanlon said affected clubs would be told to bring in under-19 players to their squads.

"There will not be postponements this year," said Scanlon.

"We have improved out registration process to allow clubs register under-19 players with first teams."

Adding that clubs would thus have a "wider base to pick from", Scanlon continued: "As long as a club has 14 fit and available players a fixture will proceed.

"If they don't we'll have a situation where the game will be conceded.

"It's part of the specific regulations introduced into the league this year.

"This year we are all starting from a clean sheet. We can't into a season with indefinite postponements and not know when are fixtures are going to be played."

Scanlon said the new regulations had been drawn up after a review of last season's events when a number of games were postponement and also taking account "best practice across Europe".

Derry City were among several League of Ireland clubs who had games postponed last season following positive Covid-19 cases within their squad and management teams.

The Candystripes will begin their season with an away game against Longford Town on 20 March.