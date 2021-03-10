Last updated on .From the section Ayr

David Hopkin left financially-troubled Morton in December

David Hopkin has been appointed Ayr United manager - three months after he left Scottish Championship rivals Greenock Morton.

The 50-year-old former Scotland midfielder has signed a two-year contract at Somerset Park.

It comes the morning after Morton announced that Gus MacPherson would take charge there until the summer.

Morton had said in December that Hopkin offered to resign in a "selfless act" amid financial problems at the club.

Hopkin will take his first training session with Ayr on Friday ahead of Saturday's trip to face league leaders Hearts.

Ayr owner David Smith said it was "quite a task" to pick from those who applied and that those interviewed "were all very strong" but that Hopkin "ticks every box" and there was a "synergy" between his ambitions and the club's.

Smith thanked coach Davie White, who had been in interim charge, goalkeeping coach Derek Stillie and academy boss Tommy Tait for helping their side move up to sixth in the table.

Ayr, who are one place and one point behind Morton but with a game in hand, say Hopkin's assistant manager will be announced "in due course".

Former Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leeds United midfielder Hopkin was previously in charge of Livingston and Bradford City.