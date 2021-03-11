Wealdstone: National League side appoint Stuart Maynard as manager on deal until 2022
Last updated on .From the section Wealdstone
National League side Wealdstone have appointed Stuart Maynard as manager on a contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Maynard had been in caretaker charge of the Stones since previous boss Dean Brennan left the club on 2 February.
He has won two of his seven league matches in charge, with Wealdstone 19th in the table and six points above the relegation zone.
Matt Saunders has been appointed as assistant manager at Grosvenor Vale.
"Having seen the qualities and dedication that Stuart and Matt have demonstrated since taking charge in very challenging circumstances, I have huge confidence in this appointment," chairman Rory Fitzgerald told the club website.