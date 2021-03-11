Last updated on .From the section Wealdstone

Stuart Maynard was assistant to Dean Brennan as Wealdstone won promotion from National League South last season

National League side Wealdstone have appointed Stuart Maynard as manager on a contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Maynard had been in caretaker charge of the Stones since previous boss Dean Brennan left the club on 2 February.

He has won two of his seven league matches in charge, with Wealdstone 19th in the table and six points above the relegation zone.

Matt Saunders has been appointed as assistant manager at Grosvenor Vale.