Middlesbrough have been charged with a breach of conduct related to rule E20 by the Football Association after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Swansea City.

The FA alleges a failure of the club to "conduct themselves in an orderly fashion" following the final whistle.

Boro have until Monday, 15 March to respond to the charge.

Teessiders boss Neil Warnock was angered by the late award of a penalty, among other refereeing decisions, which was scored to deny Boro a point.

Swans striker Andre Ayew converted the kick, which occurred in the seventh minute of injury time.

The breach of E20 in the FA rulebook relates to any misconduct of person or persons connected with the club from directors and players to staff and supporters which relate to "improper, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting or provocative words or behaviour".

What did Warnock say?

"I'm sure I'll get an apology now from (director of referees) Alan Wiley, which I've had three or four times in the last six weeks," Warnock said. "I've had that many apologies I don't know what to do with them.

"He (Gavin Ward) thought it was a free-kick to them (and so disallowed Marc Bola's goal). He hadn't see (Yannick) Bolasie won the ball. It's either a penalty or a goal. He's blown the whistle before Bola's shot hit the goal and gave a defensive free-kick.

"I'm a little bit bewildered about the penalty. He pointed for a corner kick but he assures me that when he thought about it he thought George (Saville) didn't get any of the ball and he thought it was a penalty. I asked 'Why did you point to the corner flag? Were you guessing?'. That's what he said."