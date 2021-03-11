Mark Yates: Solihull Moors reappoint Stourbridge boss on short-term contract

Mark Yates managing Solihull Moors
Yates has also managed Kidderminster, Cheltenham and Crawley

Solihull Moors have appointed Mark Yates as manager on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 51-year-old is currently in charge at Southern Premier Central Division side Stourbridge but, with their league currently suspended, he has been allowed to return to his former club on a "temporary basis".

Yates replaces Jimmy Shan, who was sacked by Solihull on Wednesday.

Moors are currently 17th in the National League table.

