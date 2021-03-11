Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Josh March most recently scored for Harrogate in their 3-1 defeat by Scunthorpe on 20 February

Harrogate Town will be without striker Josh March for the rest of the season because of a knee ligament injury.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the 23rd minute of Tuesday's 3-0 League Two win against Colchester United.

Since joining the club on loan from Forest Green, March has scored five goals in 14 appearances, but he will now return to The New Lawn for rehab.

"He was lively and in our shape and system, fitted in perfectly, so it's a big loss," said boss Simon Weaver.