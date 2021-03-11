Josh March: Harrogate Town striker out for rest of season with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town will be without striker Josh March for the rest of the season because of a knee ligament injury.
The 23-year-old was forced off in the 23rd minute of Tuesday's 3-0 League Two win against Colchester United.
Since joining the club on loan from Forest Green, March has scored five goals in 14 appearances, but he will now return to The New Lawn for rehab.
"He was lively and in our shape and system, fitted in perfectly, so it's a big loss," said boss Simon Weaver.