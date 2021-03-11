Swansea's draw at Blackburn saw them go three games undefeated in the Championship

Head coach Steve Cooper admits it will be difficult for Swansea City to ignore the hype of the promotion race as the season reaches its climax.

The Swans drew 1-1 at Blackburn on Tuesday and missed the chance to move into second spot in the Championship

Cooper's side are third only on goal difference with twelve games to go, the first of which is at Luton on Saturday.

"It becomes more of test, to stay focused, to not let anything outside creep in," Cooper said.

"We understand that as the games get chalked off then certain things will intensify and increase but we've got to work even harder to continue to do what we do and what has got us into this place in the first place.

"We're not going to change now, there's no need to. If we have to focus even more than we have done before then we have to embrace that."

Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Kenilworth Road means the Swans will have the chance to move into the automatic promotion places before rivals Watford play at Cardiff later in the day.

Fourth-placed Brentford, who are three points behind, visit Blackburn on Friday night.

"We said from day one this season, live in the moment, make the most of the opportunity," Cooper added.

"I can't believe there's only twelve games go, it seems like yesterday we were playing Preston away for the first game of the season.

"That will continue until the end of the season, it will happen like that.

"So we need to make sure we are getting the most out of every single day."

On loan central defender Marc Guehi is rated as "touch and go" by Cooper for Saturday's match after suffering a groin injury whilst forward Paul Arriola will definitely miss out with a thigh problem.