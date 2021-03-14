Can you name the North London derby top scorers?

Quiz: Name the top scorers in Premier League north London derbies
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
One of England's biggest rivalries takes place on Sunday as Arsenal host Tottenham in a crucial north London derby.
Spurs won the reverse fixture back in November and could go 10 points clear of the Gunners with a win.
We're expecting plenty of fireworks, drama and, of course, goals.
Eleven players have scored at least four or more goals in this fixture in the Premier League era - can you name them all in three minutes?
Can you name the top 11 scorers in the north London derby?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11