Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Eriksson, Glass, Brown, Celtic, Hibernian
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in becoming Aberdeen's next manager but could also work with Stephen Glass in a director of football role. (Record)
Glass will appoint Celtic captain Scott Brown as assistant manager if he becomes Aberdeen's new boss, with England striker coach Allan Russell also earmarked for a coaching role at Pittodrie. (Sun)
Brown is considering an approach from Glass about a player-assistant manager role at Aberdeen. (Record)
Interim Aberdeen manager Paul Sheerin believes the Pittodrie side can still deliver third place in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the Dons trailing Hibernian by three points having played a game more. (Evening Express)
Security fencing will be erected around Celtic Park amid fears of crowds gathering for the next Celtic v Rangers match on 21 March. (Sun)
Celtic are considering Matteo Tognozzi as director of football, the Juventus head of scouting having declared an interest in the post. (Herald - subscription required)
Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will leave Hibernian when his contract expires this summer. (Sun)
Marciano turned down the offer of a new deal at Hibs. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale fears Gavin Reilly will be out until pre-season after the striker suffered a hamstring tear. (STV)
Ross County manager John Hughes says Inverness Caledonian Thistle tried to re-sign striker Billy Mckay in January. (Press and Journal - subscription required)