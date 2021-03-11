Last updated on .From the section Irish

Murphy was involved in training with Crusaders on Thursday night

Former Dungannon Swifts manager Darren Murphy has joined Stephen Baxter's coaching team at Crusaders.

The move sees the 45-year-old return to football after leaving his role as first-team coach at Linfield in October.

Murphy had worked under David Healy at Windsor Park since May 2018.

He played for the Blues, Portadown, Glenavon, Dungannon and Ballymena United before taking over as boss of the Swifts in 2012.

He helped the Swifts to three consecutive Mid-Ulster Cup titles during his spell in charge at Stangmore Park.

Linfield won the Irish Premiership title twice during his time as a coach at Windsor Park.

The Crues are currently third in the Irish Premiership table, nine points behind leaders Linfield, and are away to Coleraine in their next match on Friday night.