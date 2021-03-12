It may be short on teams, but this weekend's Scottish Premiership card is not without potential drama.

A week on from Rangers clinching the top-flight title, there are key battles that could go a long way to deciding matters at the foot of the table.

Hamilton Academical and Ross County could bolster their survival bids, while there's also plenty to play for in the battle for Europe.

Livingston v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

You've heard of Sleepless In Seattle? This Saturday, it's winless at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Not quite the same, is it? Yet, this one could be gripping for all sorts of reasons.

The nosedive in Livingston's form is almost as staggering as their sharp ascent under David Martindale. The West Lothian side have now lost five of their past six in a winless run, which comes straight off the back of a 14-match unbeaten sequence.

Only three goals have been scored in their past six, with chat of European football shifting to sombre murmurings about falling out of the top six.

However, avoiding defeat against Hamilton would clinch that spot, with a win perhaps rekindling faint hopes of catching Aberdeen and Hibernian.

The need for three points is as great for the visitors. No wins in the past four is the backdrop for Brian Rice's men, but three draws have inched them above floundering Kilmarnock and into 11th by a point.

A victory here could haul them into 10th, and heap further pressure on the Rugby Park side.

Team news: Livingston are without Gavin Reilly after he suffered a hamstring tear and the striker and is likely to be out for the rest of the season. Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs are also out.

Hamilton are without David Templeton, Shaun Want and Andy Winter for the rest of the season, while Marios Ogkmpoe, Lewis Smith and Nathan Thomas miss the trip to West Lothian and captain Brian Easton is a doubt. Bruce Anderson returns after being unavailable against parent club Aberdeen.

David Martindale, Livingston manager: "Would top six mean an increase in my budget? Probably not. My budget is based on finishing 12th. So if we go down next year, it means the club is not losing thousands of pounds and every single player who signs has a relegation clause in their contract because we can't afford to pay those wages if we drop down."

Brian Rice, Hamilton head coach: "We have not got our problems to seek but we have got 17 or 18 bodies all raring to go, that is what we need to go with and that is what we will go with."

Did you know? The past three meetings of these teams have been won by the away side.

Ross County v Hibernian (Sat,15:00)

Consistency is not a word you can associate with County. The Highlanders have been on a sequence of one loss, then a win, for the past six games. If that is to continue, lump your money on Hibs.

But John Hughes' side are capable of causing any team problems. In fact, the Easter Road side have yet to beat them this season, with County winning 2-0 in Edinburgh last time the sides met.

Victory would propel them further away from Kilmarnock, and potentially Hamilton, with a win for both sides potentially having grave consequences for the Ayrshire side.

For Jack Ross' visitors, European football seems all but secured, the immediate goal is extending their three-point lead in third over a managerless Aberdeen.

However, two straight defeats will need to be shaken off if their own stall is to be corrected.

Team news: County are still without defenders Callum Morris, Connor Randall and Tom Grivosti, the latter two for the rest of the season. Sean Mackie remains sidelined for Hibs.

John Hughes, Ross County manager: "I have played there, I am local boy, I know everything about the club, inside out. I will know Jack's team by the time the game comes and the reason I am laughing is that when Jack played for me at Falkirk, every time we played Hibs I had their team on a Friday spot on because of the connections."

Jack Ross, Hibernian head coach: "John has an enthusiasm and passion about the game that is vital and he is astute in his work, he has good ideas and backs them. So I am not been surprised that he has galvanised in that period."

Did you know? Hibs have not scored against County this season and have not won in Dingwall since 2017.

