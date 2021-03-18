Fulham v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS
Fulham head coach Scott Parker has no fresh injuries concerns following last week's defeat by Manchester City.
Club captain Tom Cairney remains out with the ongoing knee problem that has sidelined him since mid-December.
Leeds' top scorer Patrick Bamford is expected to be fit despite suffering a hip injury against Chelsea last weekend.
Captain Liam Cooper and Leif Davies are certain absentees, while Rodrigo is nursing a minor muscle strain.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Fulham have lost just one of their past eight home league matches against Leeds, winning four and drawing three.
- Fulham have kept clean sheets in all three Premier League home games with Leeds.
- Leeds have not scored a top-flight goal at Craven Cottage since a 5-0 victory in January 1968.
- Marcelo Bielsa's side are looking to complete a first league double over Fulham since the 1984-85 season.
Fulham
- Fulham have been beaten in two of their past three fixtures, as many as in their previous eight games.
- They have lost nine league matches at Craven Cottage; only bottom club Sheffield have been beaten more often at home. All nine of those losses came against clubs currently in the top 11.
- Fulham's only two home league victories this season came against the sides currently below them in the table.
- They have kept clean sheets in six of their past 11 league fixtures.
- Scott Parker's side have scored eight home league goals, fewer than any other side.
- If selected, Aleksandar Mitrovic will make his 100th Premier League appearance.
Leeds United
- Leeds are winless in three league matches, equalling their worst run of the season.
- They have failed to score in four of their past five games, as many as in their first 23 league games this term.
- The Whites are without a Premier League goal in four hours and 36 minutes.
- They have taken 21 points from a possible 24 against the teams currently occupying the bottom seven positions.
- Leeds have lost all five games in London this season, conceding 16 goals.
- They are winless in their past 16 away games in the capital in all competitions, drawing twice and losing 14.
- Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals in 15 league games played on Fridays, including October's hat-trick at Aston Villa.
- Illan Meslier could become the youngest goalkeeper to record 10 clean sheets in a single Premier League season.