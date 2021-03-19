Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic19:45DundeeDundee
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Dundee

Scottish Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts20143348212745
2Dunfermline188642719830
3Raith Rovers198563225729
4Dundee197663435-127
5Queen of Sth208393240-827
6Inverness CT205962623324
7Ayr206682524124
8Morton205781725-822
9Arbroath205691726-921
10Alloa2045112444-2017
