Kelland Watts has celebrated scoring three goals for Plymouth Argyle in all competitions this season

Newcastle United youngster Kelland Watts says he hopes to be an ever-present at League One Plymouth Argyle.

The 21-year-old is the only outfield player to have started every game for the Pilgrims this season and was nominated for February's PFA League One Player of the Month award.

"Being young and keeping my place every week is massive," Watts said.

"It's key for my development and understanding of the game to be playing every game."

He added to BBC Radio Devon: "I made my goals for the season and said I wanted to play 46 out of 46 league games."

Watts made his Newcastle debut against Liverpool last July after loan spells at Stevenage and Mansfield earlier in the season.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic Watts is unlikely to play in front of a full crowd at Argyle - he played in front of a limited number of spectators against Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United before restrictions were brought back in.

"Coming on loan to Plymouth that was one of the main things everyone told me at Newcastle before I went, all the players said it had such a huge fanbase," Watts said.

"I'm gutted that my whole season I won't have a full crowd cheering me and the lads on. I'm just happy that the season's continuing to be honest and football can continue.

"I know that a lot of them tune in and watch ion their iPads or their laptops.

"People are taking the time on Tuesday nights or at the weekend to sit in front of the screen and watch and support us.

"We still feel that as we go into games and on social media. The messages I get I always try to respond to all of them because they're fans at the end of the day and we try and get three points for them."