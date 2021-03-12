Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby has scored 11 goals and contributed six assists in 13 appearances in the WSL this season

Chelsea striker Fran Kirby has extended her contract with the Women's Super League club until the summer of 2023.

The Blues, who have a two-point lead at the top of the table as they chase back-to-back titles, have an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

England international Kirby, 27, has scored 15 goals in 21 outings in all competitions this season.

"I've been able to take my game to another level this year," she told the club website. external-link

Kirby, who joined the west London club from Reading in 2015, has returned to form after missing most of the 2019-20 campaign because of injury and a viral illness.

"I've spent a lot of time out ill and I remember speaking to Emma [Hayes, Chelsea Women boss] and I said I wanted to earn my spot to be involved with this team and stay in this team," she added.

"That's been a massive goal of mine this season and I want to keep doing that."

Kirby has scored three goals in European ties to help Chelsea reach the quarter-finals of this season's Women's Champions League.