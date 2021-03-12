Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Fleur Robinson is Burton's club secretary as well as commercial executive

Wrexham have named Burton Albion commercial director Fleur Robinson as their new chief executive.

Robinson will join Wrexham on 1 June, 2021 after ending her role at Burton.

The appointment is the latest off-field development at the National League club now owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"Fleur's enthusiasm just shone through," Reynolds said. McElhenney added that Robinson "will be a great leader for Wrexham."

Robinson added that it was a tough decision to leave Burton.

"There are not many jobs that would have pulled me away from Burton Albion, a club I have helped develop from the second tier of non-league to two seasons in the Championship, but the prospect of joining Wrexham at the start of what I believe is about to be an incredible new era for the club was too exciting to pass up," she said.