Scottish football lost one of its iconic voices with the passing of former BBC commentator Alastair Alexander last weekend, aged 83.

Alastair enjoyed a career spanning 40 years with the BBC, retired in 2005 after covering more than 1,000 football games across radio and television and also lent his rich voice to other sports including athletics, hockey and shinty.

The broadcaster was long established when I first met him around 1990 when he was a guest judge for the Scottish final of the BBC Radio 2 Young Sports Commentator of the Year competition. He had time for all the contestants, providing kind feedback and was keen to encourage everyone no matter the level of performance.

His tall frame housed his deep melodic voice perfectly. It was a strange experience hearing in person a voice only previously heard on the radio but meeting him was a pleasure. I had no idea at that time that we were to become not only colleagues but friends.

A passion for sport

Alastair was brought up in Greenock during World War Two and he was to return to his roots in retirement where his love of naval history and research combined as he wrote Action Stations - a fascinating story of naval warfare on the River Clyde and west coast.

Sport was always a passion, particularly football. After leaving school, Alastair studied at the Glasgow School of Art. Throughout his career he worked in the building industry in parallel to his sports work. The genesis of his broadcasting career was found at Love Street, the former home of St Mirren, where he began by commentating for the blind in 1959.

He did not rush into a professional career but in 1965 felt confident enough to a request an audition with the BBC. They agreed and, knowing talent when they heard it, Alastair started the following week on television.

What followed was a 40-year career that is hard to capture in a few sentences. Offered contracts with the BBC, Alastair always politely declined, happy that working on a week-by-week basis allowed him the freedom he wished. Diligent with the homework required to do a good job and fully understanding of the separate requirements of television and radio, Alastair worked hard at his craft and while at times he made it sound easy, he never took any assignment for granted.

Alastair worked with many former players and managers and was a 'well-kent face' around Scottish football grounds. He often said one of the most fascinating people he met was Jock Stein, who once shouted at him for lingering outside a Celtic dressing room at Hampden. Alastair and Jock would later in life be paired together in a bowls tournament, giving them an opportunity to share many a story.

Alastair covered thousands of players but always had a soft spot for Jim Baxter. Baxter was famous for his on-field keepy-uppy at Wembley when Scotland beat England in 1967 but Alastair spoke fondly of the 1963 fixture when a bored Baxter started to display his ball skills while waiting to be presented to the dignitaries of the day.

'Alastair invented the selfie long ago'

Alistair travelled extensively covering Scottish football, was well known to the many journalists and was great company.

Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon recalls: "I spent countless hours with Alastair across Scotland and the continent - he seemed at his happiest on foreign shores exploring cities with his ever-present camera close at hand.

"In fact, Alastair invented the selfie long before the current generation and he produced a photo album for each and every trip. Alastair brought a game to life, he particularly excelled on the big occasion and he conveyed the excitement perfectly at crucial cup ties or European nights under the floodlights.

"I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing but the news brought back so many memories of our travels and put a big smile on my face. I can still hear that rich voice of his launching into yet another story."

Alastair hung up his mic in October 2005, which came as a surprise to many, but not to me. He had confided that with his 40th anniversary approaching it was the time to go. I tried to talk him out of his decision but he was adamant. Before he retired, we shared a foreign trip to Ukraine - Alastair on radio duty and me there for television - one of the few times we covered the same game.

A last visit to Celtic Park was followed by a final visit to the gantry at Ibrox where he gave a typical quality performance behind the mic as he described the action between Rangers and Motherwell. The emotion in the voice showed a little in the closing but it was more important to Alastair to do a good job.

From the mic to the page

In retirement Alastair kept busy with writing and speaking engagements. He was always generous with his time. My own career would not have been the same without Alastair. His encouragement and advice when I was learning how to commentate was invaluable. Our post-match conversations after big games that I covered were always illuminating and even when I considered myself an experienced commentator, such conversations remained important.

The number of people who have been in touch to share stories and memories of Alastair in the last week are too numerous to mention. The comments across social media show the high regard in which he was held. I know that the Alexander family have taken great comfort from the kind words and sentiments that have been expressed.

I am thankful I was able to visit Alastair when lockdown allowed last autumn. A regular topic of conversation was his family, of whom he was immensely proud as both a father and grandfather. Sharing stories and tales, his voice was as rich as always - he could have picked up a mic again that day and sounded just as did in that last game.

Alastair was known for his phrase "a peach of a goal". He was a peach of man.