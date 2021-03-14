Derek McInnes and Neil Lennon have left their roles at Aberdeen and Celtic respectively in recent weeks

Against the backdrop of a pandemic in a season like no other, half of the Scottish Premiership's 12 clubs have shed their manager.

Derek McInnes became the latest to leave his role on Monday when his Aberdeen tenure was brought to a halt after eight years.

Is the turnover higher than usual and is this the most difficult season to be a Premiership manager?

Who has fallen so far?

The campaign was nearly four months complete before the first departure as Gary Holt resigned his Livingston post in late November with the club third bottom.

By the turn of the year, two other clubs struggling in the bottom half had a new man at the helm after Stuart Kettlewell was sacked by Ross County and Stephen Robinson quit Motherwell.

Alex Dyer's departure from relegation-threatened Kilmarnock in late January and McInnes' exit at fourth-place Aberdeen were both by "mutual consent" and they bookended Neil Lennon's resignation at a Celtic side trailing a distant second to Rangers.

With the McInnes era over, it leaves Rangers' Steven Gerrard as the longest-serving manager in the top flight. Gerrard won't reach three years in charge until mid-May, highlighting the precarious nature of life as a Premiership boss.

That fact has been acknowledged by the second-longest incumbent, Brian Rice at Hamilton Academical.

"Management is really difficult these days, it's not like it was 20 or 30 years ago," says Rice. "Social media has a big part to play, but we know the dangers of the job before we come into it.

"One minute you are getting a pat on the back, the next you are getting a push in the back. But if you fear that it will affect you and get through to the players."

What do the stats say?

Six departures look excessive, and that's borne out by a comparison of the last decade.

If we discount off-season changes and bosses who left of their own volition to walk into another job - for example Brendan Rodgers' move from Celtic to Leicester City in 2019 - then this campaign is the joint highest for managerial upheaval in a decade.

Only 2018-19 - when six clubs changed manager - can equal the current total while the season prior to that, five managers moved on, including Ian Cathro's sacking at Hearts a few days before their opening game.

Of the remaining eight seasons, four was the highest on four occasions.

And the tumult of this term is a far cry from the serene days of 2013-14 when just one manager - Pat Fenlon at Hibernian - lost his job.

Why so many?

Scottish football has never been awash with money, but rarely has the financial squeeze felt so tight as this season.

With Covid-19 dictating the vast majority of games take place with no spectators - bar a handful that were played in front of a few hundred - budgets have been badly affected.

Season tickets, TV money, pay-per-view streaming and the availability of government grants have helped to curb losses, but pay cuts and deferrals have been common across the Premiership this term as the new financial reality bites.

So managers have less resources to work with, but expectations haven't been tempered in tandem.

And with no likelihood of full stadiums for the start of next season, the prospect of relegation represents a further economic hit that is enough to spread panic around the lower reaches of the division.

Three of the current bottom four have replaced their manager in a desperate bid to avoid that doomsday scenario.

'The pressure has ramped up enormously'

Former Hearts and Scotland manager Craig Levein

The burden of everything has fallen on the shoulders of the managers. They're dealing with the Covid situation, they're out front talking about things they don't really know about.

The pressure has ramped up enormously on every single manager who's employed during this time. It's really unfair to heap all that pressure on and not stand by the manager, particularly if he's done a good job for you before.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall

A manager's term should be looked at over a longer period, not over 12 games, that's just ridiculous.

Eight or nine managers [throught the SPFL] have left their post during Covid, I think that's so unfair. The job in the last year has changed completely, some guys cope better than others - does that make them better managers? It's really harsh.