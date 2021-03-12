Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The first week of fixtures for the Scottish League 1 and 2 restart have been confirmed by the SPFL - but the length of the season remains uncertain.

Having been suspended since January, the leagues play a full round of games on 20 and 27 March, with two League 2 matches on the Tuesday in between.

With the original 27-game season now unrealistic, clubs want to play 22 matches with a split after 18.

The SPFL would prefer an 18-game campaign and say talks are ongoing.

The governing body is seeking assurances about what will happen if clubs fail to complete their fixtures.

It's understood the bottom two tiers will ask for a one-week extension of the season to facilitate all matches being played.

That would impact on the team finishing ninth in the Championship, who would have to wait a week before competing in the play-offs.

Confirmed fixtures

Saturday, 20 March

League 1 - Clyde v East Fife, Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic, Falkirk v Montrose, Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers, Peterhead v Airdrieonians.

League 2 - Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath, Elgin City v Edinburgh City, Queen's Park v Stranraer, Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers, Stirling Albion v Brechin City.

Tuesday 23 March

League 2 - Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City (7.45pm), Stranraer v Brechin City (7.30pm).

Saturday March 27

League 1 - Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle, Dumbarton v Peterhead, East Fife v Cove Rangers, Forfar Athletic v Falkirk, Montrose v Clyde.

League 2 - Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic, Brechin City v Queen's Park , Cowdenbeath v Stranraer, Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir, Elgin City v Stirling Albion.