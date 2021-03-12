Last updated on .From the section Swindon

After leaving Birmingham City last summer, Lee Camp then found himself back at St Andrew's when he signed a short-term deal with Coventry City

Swindon Town have signed veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former Derby County, QPR, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City man has signed his second short-term deal this season.

After leaving Birmingham on 1 August following the expiry of his contract, Camp was without a club until joining Coventry in November.

But that was only a two-month deal as injury cover, which expired in January.

Having sat on the Sky Blues bench for 12 games without making an appearance, he has now swapped a relegation battle in the Championship for another in League One.

John Sheridan's side are 22nd, but within two points of safety, with 12 games left this season.

Camp spent two seasons with Blues as first-choice keeper, making 86 appearances in all competitions after signing on a free transfer after a year on the bench with Cardiff City.

Since making his debut while on loan from Derby to QPR in March 2004, Camp has also racked up time in his 584-game career at Burton Albion (loan), Norwich City (loan), West Bromwich Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland (loan).

