Last updated on .From the section Championship

Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere (centre) and Watford's Joao Pedro both received second yellow cards after the incident

Bournemouth and Watford have both been fined £10,000 each by the Football Association after admitting to failing to control their players.

The brawl happened in the 96th minute of their Championship fixture on 27 February, which Bournemouth won 1-0.

Watford forward Joao Pedro and Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere were both shown red cards in the closing stages of the game.

Both dismissals were the result of their second yellow cards.