Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith has died at the age of 73.

Smith achieved legendary status at Ibrox, with 21 trophies in two spells making him the second most successful Rangers boss ever behind Bill Struth.

He won the latter seven titles of Rangers' nine-in-a-row run in the 1990s and returned to Ibrox in 2007.

Between those stints, he had four years at Everton and two with Scotland before being enticed back to the Glasgow club.

His second spell in charge delivered three more titles and a Uefa Cup final appearance, in 2008.

His death comes in the same year Rangers clinched their first top-flight title since Smith's final season in charge in 2011.

'Much more than just a football manager'

Walter Smith won the final two of his 21 trophies as Rangers manager in 2011

Club chairman Douglas Park commented: "It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers.

"He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

"I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

"Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers. For Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all-a legend."

Player, assistant, manager & chairman

As a defender, Smith played more than 200 games for Dundee United, where he began his coaching career under Jim McLean at the age of 29 when a pelvic injury forced him to retire early.

He also turned out for Dumbarton and was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at the 1986 World Cup, but it was as a manager where Smith made his mark.

After moving from Tannadice to Rangers in 1986 as Graeme Souness' number two, he took sole charge in 1991 and embarked on a near-decade of dominance - including the domestic treble in 1993 - to equal Celtic's record of nine successive titles.

Following the end of his second stint as Rangers manager, Smith had a three-month spell as Ibrox chairman in 2013 but resigned the position after a period of bitter infighting within the boardroom.

Rangers confirmed in March that Smith was recovering in hospital following an operation.

And his passing comes 10 months after Jim McLean, whom he assisted over a long spell at Dundee United, died at 83.

"Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," added Park.

Rangers, who host Aberdeen on Wednesday, asked for the Smith family's privacy to be respected.