Championship
MillwallMillwall15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37257555262982
2Watford37219752262672
3Swansea36209745281769
4Brentford361910764382667
5Barnsley37197114840864
6Reading371871251401161
7Bournemouth3716111055371859
8Middlesbrough37168134638856
9Cardiff3715101254371755
10Millwall371116103736149
11Stoke371213124142-149
12QPR361310133842-449
13Bristol City37154183948-949
14Luton36138153041-1147
15Blackburn37129164941845
16Preston37135193948-944
17Huddersfield37119174152-1142
18Nottm Forest371011162937-841
19Derby371010172741-1440
20Coventry36911163248-1638
21Birmingham37911172847-1938
22Rotherham3395193647-1132
23Sheff Wed3698192646-2029
24Wycombe3768232561-3626
