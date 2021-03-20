Championship
SwanseaSwansea City17:30CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Liberty Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Cardiff City

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 14Hourihane
  • 10A Ayew
  • 17Whittaker

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 7Smith
  • 9Lowe
  • 15Routledge
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 31Cooper
  • 44Cabango

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Phillips
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 30Brown
  • 28Sang
  • 6Vaulks
  • 21Pack
  • 8Ralls
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Moore
  • 23Wilson

Substitutes

  • 11Murphy
  • 12Smithies
  • 15Williams
  • 19Watters
  • 27Ojo
  • 29M Harris
  • 33Hoilett
  • 40Colwill
  • 41Bowen
Referee:
Paul Tierney

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38258556272983
2Watford38229755262975
3Swansea372010745281770
4Brentford371911765392668
5Barnsley38197124942764
6Reading381881252411162
7Bournemouth3716111055371859
8Cardiff3815111254371756
9Middlesbrough38168144639756
10Millwall381216103836252
11Stoke381313124242052
12QPR371311133943-450
13Luton37148153141-1050
14Bristol City38154193950-1149
15Blackburn381210165042846
16Preston38135203949-1044
17Nottm Forest381012163038-842
18Huddersfield37119174152-1142
19Derby381010182742-1540
20Coventry37912163248-1639
21Birmingham38911182850-2238
22Rotherham34105193847-935
23Sheff Wed37108192847-1932
24Wycombe3869232561-3627
View full Championship table

