League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00HullHull City
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull362151061293268
2Peterborough34205954312365
3Sunderland341712553262763
4Lincoln City351871053371661
5Doncaster33175115142956
6Charlton361510115248455
7Ipswich34166123835354
8Oxford Utd341581149391053
9Gillingham36165155147453
10Portsmouth341571249371252
11Fleetwood3613111241301150
12Blackpool32148103729850
13Accrington34148124643350
14MK Dons36139145251148
15Crewe35139134346-348
16Plymouth36129154558-1345
17Shrewsbury321012103637-142
18Burton34118154457-1341
19Bristol Rovers3597193656-2034
20Wigan3597193861-2334
21Northampton3589183152-2133
22Wimbledon34711163357-2432
23Rochdale35710184364-2131
24Swindon3594224165-2431
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC