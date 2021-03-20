League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium

Harrogate Town v Morecambe

League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham35188946331362
2Cambridge361871154342061
3Forest Green341710749361361
4Tranmere34177104638858
5Newport351691046361057
6Bolton35169104542357
7Morecambe35168115049156
8Exeter331411857381953
9Salford341312941271451
10Crawley34149114541451
11Carlisle32146124538748
12Harrogate35146154040048
13Bradford33138123838047
14Leyton Orient34128143839-144
15Stevenage36916112831-343
16Mansfield35914124246-441
17Oldham35118165261-941
18Scunthorpe34125173544-941
19Walsall34815113743-639
20Port Vale36108184551-638
21Colchester35814133348-1538
22Barrow3398163841-335
23Southend3579192149-2830
24Grimsby3469192452-2827
View full League Two table

