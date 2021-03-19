Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Dan Burn hopes to overcome an injury to keep his place this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Dan Burn could be fit despite being substituted with a tight hamstring during last weekend's win over Southampton.

Head coach Graham Potter has no other fresh injury problems.

Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron might feature after a two-match absence because of a knee injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson remain out with injuries but the latter should be available immediately after the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton will come into this game with a bit of confidence after beating Southampton last week.

Scoring has been a problem for the Seagulls, but they got two goals against Saints - the first time they'd managed that in the Premier League since 2 January.

I think this will be another tight game, with Newcastle sitting in as they always seem to do.

It's hard to see the Magpies' approach changing while their key attacking players are injured, and I don't see their results improving until they return.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never lost to Newcastle in the Premier League (D4, L3).

Newcastle have scored just one goal in the past seven meetings.

Albion are looking to claim their first league double over Newcastle since the 1978-79 season in the second tier.

Newcastle have had only two victories in the last 15 encounters, both of which came in the Championship in 2016-17.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could lose three consecutive home league games for the first time this season.

They have won just once in their last 18 Premier League home matches (D8, L9).

The Seagulls have scored just goals in their past five league fixtures at the Amex Stadium.

No Albion player has scored more than two league goals at home this season.

Seventy per cent of Brighton's Premier League victories have been by a one-goal margin (23 of 33).

Striker Neal Maupay has gone nine Premier League appearances without a goal.

Newcastle United