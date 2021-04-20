Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Danny Ings is Southampton's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason takes charge of his first game on Wednesday following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Monday morning.

Harry Kane is not expected to be fit as the club continues to assess his ankle injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Southampton forward Michael Obafemi isn't yet ready to make his comeback from leg surgery.

Injured pair Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone are sidelined for the remainder of the season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs could complete a league double against Southampton for the first time since 2017.

Son Heung-min scored four goals in the reverse fixture when Tottenham won 5-2 at St Mary's.

Southampton have lost 12 of the 17 Premier League meetings since returning to the top flight in 2012.

Saints have lost nine of their past 10 away games against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs were top of the Premier League after 12 games but have won only seven of their subsequent 20 league fixtures.

Spurs have dropped 18 points from winning positions this season. Only Brighton and Hove Albion have a worse record.

Tottenham have let the lead slip in three of their past four Premier League matches (D1 L2).

Eleven of their 26 away league goals this season came in their first two matches. Since then, Spurs have only found the net 15 times in 14 away fixtures.

Forty one of their 52 Premier League goals this season were scored or assisted by Harry Kane or Son Heung-Min.

Spurs have only taken one point from the last five Premier League matches in which Kane did not play.

Southampton