Arbroath v Heart of Midlothian

Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|20
|14
|3
|3
|48
|21
|27
|45
|2
|Dunfermline
|18
|8
|6
|4
|27
|19
|8
|30
|3
|Dundee
|20
|8
|6
|6
|37
|35
|2
|30
|4
|Raith Rovers
|19
|8
|5
|6
|32
|25
|7
|29
|5
|Queen of Sth
|20
|8
|3
|9
|32
|40
|-8
|27
|6
|Inverness CT
|20
|5
|9
|6
|26
|23
|3
|24
|7
|Ayr
|20
|6
|6
|8
|25
|24
|1
|24
|8
|Morton
|20
|5
|7
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|22
|9
|Arbroath
|20
|5
|6
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|21
|10
|Alloa
|21
|4
|5
|12
|24
|47
|-23
|17
Celtic completed 2016-17 unbeaten. Rangers have won this season's Scottish Premiership without losing a game. But who makes your combined XI from their respective squads.
East Fife winger Danny Denholm talks keeping fit at home, fixture congestion and expanded waistlines as Leagues 1 and 2 return after their shutdown.
Five Scottish clubs will be playing in European competition next season. But how will it all work?
Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright on Scotland's Six Nations campaign, facing Jonah Lomu, and his Lions memories.
Predict the final standings of the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership table and share with friends.
Sport can act as a catalyst in how women view themselves after lockdown, Netball Scotland's Claire Nelson says.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland