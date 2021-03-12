Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are ready to offer Scott Brown a new one-year contract as Aberdeen managerial hopeful Stephen Glass steps up his bid to make him his assistant. (Daily Record) external-link

With the tie balanced at 1-1, Rangers will need their "biggest performance of the season at Ibrox" to get past Slavia Prague and reach the Europa League quarter-finals, says manager Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic need "massive investment" over the summer and veteran skipper Scott Brown must stay on to provide leadership, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Ryan Jack faces a race to be fit for Rangers' Europa League second leg with Slavia Prague on Thursday, with the midfielder having missed the last four matches. (Herald) external-link

Allan McGregor now deserves to be ahead of Andy Goram in the list of great Rangers' goalkeepers, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Jackson Irvine says the domestic highlight of his career was winning the League Cup final with Ross County five years ago but vows to help sink his old team with Hibs today. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Morton skipper Jim McAlister has moved to Rangers in a training ground role after retiring from playing in January. (Scottish Sun) external-link