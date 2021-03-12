Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City has suspended two members of their academy staff over allegations of bullying.

The Bluebirds described the allegations as "non-recent".

Their head of safeguarding is investigating with the club's board of directors overseeing the process.

"Cardiff City Football Club takes all safeguarding reports extremely seriously and there are significant reporting mechanisms in place for these to be made," said the club.

Cardiff say the "comprehensive" investigation is looking "into non-recent allegations of bullying and poor practice relating to the club's academy".

A previous internal investigation into bullying found "significant concerns".

Former Wales, Liverpool, Cardiff and Manchester City star Craig Bellamy stepped down as Cardiff Under-18s coach in January 2019 after the club's decision to investigate a bullying claim against him.

Bellamy had denied those allegations.