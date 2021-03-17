Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sun, 21 March Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Rangers are now just six matches away from completing the league season unbeaten and matching the achievement of Brendan Rodgers' Celtic in 2016-17.

The Ibrox side's next step towards that mark is at Celtic Park on Sunday and, as the build-up to that game continues, why not chose your combined XI from those two - as is stands - unbeaten sides?