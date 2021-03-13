Match ends, Getafe 0, Atletico Madrid 0.
Atletico Madrid missed the chance to open up an eight-point gap at the top of La Liga after being held by Getafe.
Joao Felix thought he had broken the deadlock but Marcos Llorente was adjudged to have carried the ball out of play in the build-up.
Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Renan Lodi, before Luis Suarez struck the post in the closing stages.
Barcelona can cut the gap to four points if they beat Huesca on Monday.
Real Madrid leapfrogged Barca into second place earlier on Saturday as Karim Benzema's magnificent late goal earned them a 2-1 win at home to Elche.
Diego Simeone's Atleti travel to Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 4-4-2
- 13SoriaBooked at 90mins
- 12NyomBooked at 70mins
- 2Dakonam
- 21Chakla
- 17Olivera
- 11Aleñá
- 18Arambarri
- 20Maksimovic
- 15Cucurella
- 10ÜnalSubstituted forTimorat 90+1'minutes
- 23Hernández SuárezSubstituted forSuárezat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Etxeita
- 5Kubo
- 6Chema
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 22Suárez
- 24Timor
- 40Akurugu
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15SavicBooked at 45mins
- 2GiménezBooked at 45mins
- 22HermosoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forLemarat 64'minutes
- 6Koke
- 10CorreaSubstituted forDembeleat 64'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 83mins
- 8SaúlSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 64'minutes
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 11Lemar
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Atletico Madrid 0.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Sofian Chakla (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Moussa Dembele is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.
Booking
David Soria (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. David Timor replaces Enes Ünal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Marcos Llorente tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by José Giménez.
Post update
Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.