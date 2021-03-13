Spanish La Liga
Getafe 0-0 Atletico Madrid: La Liga leaders frustrated in stalemate

Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid, Getafe
Luis Suarez struck the woodwork not long after Getafe had been reduced to 10 men

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to open up an eight-point gap at the top of La Liga after being held by Getafe.

Joao Felix thought he had broken the deadlock but Marcos Llorente was adjudged to have carried the ball out of play in the build-up.

Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Renan Lodi, before Luis Suarez struck the post in the closing stages.

Barcelona can cut the gap to four points if they beat Huesca on Monday.

Real Madrid leapfrogged Barca into second place earlier on Saturday as Karim Benzema's magnificent late goal earned them a 2-1 win at home to Elche.

Diego Simeone's Atleti travel to Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13SoriaBooked at 90mins
  • 12NyomBooked at 70mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 21Chakla
  • 17Olivera
  • 11Aleñá
  • 18Arambarri
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 15Cucurella
  • 10ÜnalSubstituted forTimorat 90+1'minutes
  • 23Hernández SuárezSubstituted forSuárezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Etxeita
  • 5Kubo
  • 6Chema
  • 8Portillo
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 22Suárez
  • 24Timor
  • 40Akurugu

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15SavicBooked at 45mins
  • 2GiménezBooked at 45mins
  • 22HermosoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forLemarat 64'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forDembeleat 64'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 83mins
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 64'minutes
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Getafe 0, Atletico Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Atletico Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Dembele (Atletico Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Sofian Chakla (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Moussa Dembele is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.

  8. Booking

    David Soria (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. David Timor replaces Enes Ünal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Marcos Llorente tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Dembele (Atletico Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by José Giménez.

  18. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid27196250183263
2Real Madrid27176446222457
3Barcelona26175457223556
4Sevilla25153735201548
5Real Sociedad26129543212245
6Real Betis26133103640-442
7Villarreal2681353429537
8Levante2781183635135
9Ath Bilbao2696113731633
10Celta Vigo268993440-633
11Granada2696113244-1233
12Valencia2779113237-530
13Osasuna2778122335-1229
14Cádiz2778122342-1929
15Getafe2777132132-1128
16Real Valladolid27511112537-1226
17Elche2659122439-1524
18Alavés2758142343-2023
19Eibar26410122029-922
20Huesca26311122540-1520
View full Spanish La Liga table

