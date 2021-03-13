Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2ElcheElche1

Real Madrid 2-1 Elche: Karim Benzema scores stunning late winner

By Saj ChowdhuryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema (left)
Karim Benzema has scored seven goals in his past seven home games in La Liga

Karim Benzema scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid's pursuit of leaders Atletico Madrid was revived with victory against Elche.

Real, who started the day eight points behind their city rivals, were stunned in the 61st minute when Dani Calvo thumped home a header.

Benzema equalised from Luka Modric's cross in the 73rd minute.

With time running out, the Frenchman produced a glorious angled strike following a one-two with Casemiro.

Real move into second spot, a point above Barcelona who face Huesca on Monday. Atletico play Getafe at 20:00 GMT.

Benzema saves Real again

Los Blancos went into the game on the back of two draws, including last week's 1-1 against Atletico.

During that period, bitter rivals Barcelona had taken second spot, while the leaders won their game in hand against Athletic Bilbao to extend their advantage.

Defeat against Elche was unthinkable, although the strugglers arrived at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium on the back of an impressive win over Sevilla to move out of the relegation zone.

In the first half, Zinedine Zidane's side barely troubled the Valencian outfit, who themselves looked dangerous on the break, especially when Colombian Johan Mojica had the ball on the left.

Real increased the tempo after the break; however, they were wasteful with possession and then given an almighty jolt when Calvo leapt highest to nod home.

The Real coach reacted by making three substitutions, which included veteran midfielder Modric. The dependable Croat, who has been at the club since 2012, provided the perfect delivery for Benzema to convert 11 minutes later.

Real continued to press and Casemiro went close with a firm strike before he played a key role in the final attack of the match.

Real talisman Benzema played a one-two with the Brazilian before striking a first-time angled shot beyond the reach of Elche keeper Edgar Badia.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Courtois
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
  • 6Nacho
  • 14Casemiro
  • 17Vázquez
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
  • 23Mendy
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 75'minutes
  • 9BenzemaBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 34Duro

Elche

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Badia
  • 19BarragánSubstituted forGarrido Cifuentesat 36'minutes
  • 12Calvo Sanromán
  • 5Verdú
  • 25Mojica
  • 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 75'minutes
  • 14Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forGonzálezat 87'minutes
  • 4Marcone
  • 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forSánchez Guillénat 87'minutes
  • 21CarrilloBooked at 69mins
  • 9BoyéSubstituted forMfuluat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gazzaniga
  • 2González
  • 6Mfulu
  • 7Martinez Modesto
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 10Milla
  • 15Sánchez Benítez
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 18Palacios Zapata
  • 23Garrido Cifuentes
  • 24Sánchez Guillén
  • 45Andreu
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamElche
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 1.

  3. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Johan Mojica (Elche).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Ferland Mendy is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Elche 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  7. Post update

    Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Josan (Elche).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nacho (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Diego González replaces Raúl Guti.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Josema replaces Fidel.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Nacho with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Josan (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Omenuke Mfulu replaces Lucas Boyé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Josan replaces Tete Morente.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Elche 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid26195250183262
2Real Madrid27176446222457
3Barcelona26175457223556
4Sevilla25153735201548
5Real Sociedad26129543212245
6Real Betis26133103640-442
7Villarreal2681353429537
8Levante2781183635135
9Ath Bilbao2696113731633
10Celta Vigo268993440-633
11Granada2696113244-1233
12Valencia2779113237-530
13Osasuna2778122335-1229
14Cádiz2778122342-1929
15Getafe2676132132-1127
16Real Valladolid27511112537-1226
17Elche2659122439-1524
18Alavés2758142343-2023
19Eibar26410122029-922
20Huesca26311122540-1520
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories