Robert Lewandowski is now level with Klaus Fischer on the all-time Bundesliga top scorers list

Robert Lewandowski scored his 268th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the table with a win at Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski's tap in means only Gerd Muller has scored more goals in Germany's top flight.

Leon Goretzka's header and a close-range Serge Gnabry effort had earlier put Bayern in command of the game.

Niclas Fullkrug scored a late consolation for the hosts who remain 12th.

Second-placed RB Leipzig could cut Bayern's lead at the top of the table to two points if they win their game in hand against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (14:30 GMT).