German Bundesliga
Werder BremenWerder Bremen1Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski on target in easy Bayern win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski (right) scores
Robert Lewandowski is now level with Klaus Fischer on the all-time Bundesliga top scorers list

Robert Lewandowski scored his 268th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the table with a win at Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski's tap in means only Gerd Muller has scored more goals in Germany's top flight.

Leon Goretzka's header and a close-range Serge Gnabry effort had earlier put Bayern in command of the game.

Niclas Fullkrug scored a late consolation for the hosts who remain 12th.

Second-placed RB Leipzig could cut Bayern's lead at the top of the table to two points if they win their game in hand against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (14:30 GMT).

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 36Groß
  • 21Toprak
  • 18Moisander
  • 23Gebre SelassieSubstituted forAguat 63'minutes
  • 35EggesteinSubstituted forFüllkrugat 63'minutes
  • 6MöhwaldSubstituted forVeljkovicat 76'minutes
  • 5AugustinssonSubstituted forDinkciat 89'minutes
  • 20SchmidSubstituted forBittencourtat 64'minutes
  • 7Rashica
  • 19SargentBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 8Osako
  • 9Selke
  • 10Bittencourt
  • 11Füllkrug
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 17Agu
  • 34Mbom
  • 38dos Santos Haesler
  • 43Dinkci

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 21Hernández
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forSarrat 84'minutes
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forRocaat 79'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 79'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 79'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leonardo Bittencourt.

  4. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.

  5. Post update

    Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

  6. Post update

    Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felix Agu.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Eren Sami Dinkci replaces Ludwig Augustinsson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Felix Agu.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 3. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Alphonso Davies.

  17. Post update

    Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

  18. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Serge Gnabry.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich25184374353958
2RB Leipzig24165346202653
3Wolfsburg25139343212248
4Frankfurt241110347331443
5B Leverkusen24117642261640
6B Dortmund24123950351539
7Union Berlin25911538271138
8Freiburg259793739-234
9Stuttgart248974537833
10B Mgladbach258984140133
11Hoffenheim2486103941-230
12Werder Bremen257993036-630
13Augsburg2585122738-1129
14Köln2557132344-2122
15Hertha Berlin2456132843-1521
16Mainz2556142444-2021
17Arminia Bielefeld2454151843-2519
18Schalke2517171666-5010
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport